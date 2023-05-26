Does Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFR) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s traded shares were 30.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 65.36% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SFR share is $13.40, that puts it down -3960.61 from that peak though still a striking 39.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $10.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SFR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) registered a 65.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 65.36% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.31%, and it has moved by -63.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.62%. The short interest in Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 90.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, SFR is trading at a discount of -960.61% off the target high and -960.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.11 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 358.30% in 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Appreciate Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.47%, with the float percentage being 20.61%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 18.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc’s that is approximately 17.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.75 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12250.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17519.0 market value.