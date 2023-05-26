Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) After A 14.94% Jump In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.80% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GNPX share is $2.67, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 19.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $43.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.80K shares over the past three months.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GNPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) registered a 4.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.80% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.94%, and it has moved by 8.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.40%. The short interest in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is 1.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 70.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GNPX is trading at a discount of -237.08% off the target high and -237.08% off the low.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.30%. While earnings are projected to return -12.80% in 2023.

GNPX Dividends

Genprex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

Genprex Inc. insiders own 4.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.80%, with the float percentage being 8.16%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 3.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.87 million.