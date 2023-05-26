Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Has Lost -43.96% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the DAWN share is $28.35, that puts it down -135.07 from that peak though still a striking 54.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.44. The company’s market capitalization is $868.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 842.42K shares over the past three months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DAWN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $12.06 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.80%, and it has moved by -5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.66%. The short interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 9.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.56, which implies an increase of 69.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, DAWN is trading at a discount of -422.39% off the target high and 25.37% off the low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares have gone down -44.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.82% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.30% this quarter and then drop -17.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 53.00% in 2023.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.30%, with the float percentage being 116.39%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.57 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $114.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.61 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $101.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $31.91 million.