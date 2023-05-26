Could Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $20.96, that puts it down -23.58 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.97. The company’s market capitalization is $29.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.33 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GOLD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $16.96 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.04%, and it has moved by -11.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.02%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 12.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.10, which implies an increase of 26.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.80 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, GOLD is trading at a discount of -65.09% off the target high and -4.95% off the low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares have gone up 4.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.33% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 107.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.42 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.86 billion and $2.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.00% and then jump by 38.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return -78.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders