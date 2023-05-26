Could Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BLDP share is $9.28, that puts it down -113.82 from that peak though still a striking 6.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. BLDP has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $4.34 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.19%, and it has moved by 1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.19%. The short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 31.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.56, which implies an increase of 33.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BLDP is trading at a discount of -245.62% off the target high and 30.88% off the low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ballard Power Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares have gone down -26.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.56% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.60% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.91 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.56 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.93 million and $23.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.00% and then jump by 11.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.40%. While earnings are projected to return -50.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.03% per annum.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders own 15.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.39%, with the float percentage being 40.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 2.95% of all shares), a total value of $48.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.31 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $21.63 million.