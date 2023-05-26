CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS)’s Stock Is Up 18.85%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CLPS share is $2.30, that puts it down -88.52 from that peak though still a striking 18.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $28.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16000.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 18.18K shares over the past three months.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by 11.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.14%. The short interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is 163.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return -45.50% in 2023.

CLPS Dividends

CLPS Incorporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

CLPS Incorporation insiders own 55.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.28%, with the float percentage being 0.63%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28532.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $31955.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17456.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19550.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5050.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6817.0 market value.