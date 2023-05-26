Can Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 74.42% YTD?

During the recent session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares were 3.23 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XM share is $18.14, that puts it down -0.22 from that peak though still a striking 48.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.32. The company’s market capitalization is $10.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.95 million shares over the past three months.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. XM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.03% in intraday trading to $18.10 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.22%. The short interest in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.22, which implies an increase of 0.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, XM is trading at a discount of -4.97% off the target high and 0.55% off the low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qualtrics International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares have gone up 79.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 450.00% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 225.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.23 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $425.75 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $356.37 million and $377.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.60% and then jump by 12.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.30% in 2023.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 18 and July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders own 11.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.85%, with the float percentage being 78.75%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.99 million shares (or 13.64% of all shares), a total value of $452.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $185.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $50.82 million.