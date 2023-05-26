Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.70% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the SANA share is $9.55, that puts it down -53.04 from that peak though still a striking 52.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SANA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) registered a -3.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.70% in intraday trading to $6.24 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.57%, and it has moved by 19.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.17%. The short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is 28.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 30.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SANA is trading at a discount of -108.33% off the target high and 3.85% off the low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sana Biotechnology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares have gone up 32.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.68% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.30% this quarter and then jump 8.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2023.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 11.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.09%, with the float percentage being 102.60%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 17.88% of all shares), a total value of $213.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.88 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 5.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $67.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $18.52 million.