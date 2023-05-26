Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.84% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the BBLN share is $36.25, that puts it down -5941.67 from that peak though still a striking -18.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $17.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.03K shares over the past three months.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) registered a -15.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.84% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.31%, and it has moved by -91.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.52%. The short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.6 day(s) to cover.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.20% this quarter and then jump 74.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $314.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205.9 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $265.36 million and $288.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then drop by -28.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -156.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.70% per annum.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders own 42.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.58%, with the float percentage being 69.01%. Kinnevik AB (publ) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 18.03% of all shares), a total value of $23.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 79875.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32664.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.