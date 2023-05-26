ANGN’s 19.34% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.93% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ANGN share is $2.04, that puts it down -117.02 from that peak though still a striking 51.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $25.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96990.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 59.09K shares over the past three months.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ANGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) trade information

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) registered a 10.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.93% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.34%, and it has moved by 25.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.17%. The short interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) is 63650.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.65 million and $653k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2023.

ANGN Dividends

Angion Biomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s Major holders

Angion Biomedica Corp. insiders own 33.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.36%, with the float percentage being 24.44%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 3.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.98 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.