Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT): Is It Possible To Be Down -18.35% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.67% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $4.01, that puts it down -656.6 from that peak though still a striking 15.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $138.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.07K shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TCRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) registered a -11.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.67% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.87%, and it has moved by 3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.28%. The short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 23.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 47.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.03, which implies an increase of 82.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.70 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, TCRT is trading at a discount of -1315.09% off the target high and -32.08% off the low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares have gone down -43.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.88% against 13.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2023.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.22%, with the float percentage being 36.45%. Discovery Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.64 million shares (or 6.50% of all shares), a total value of $9.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.15 million shares, is of MSD Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.03 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $1.97 million.