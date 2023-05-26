Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Rose 59.93% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 107.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $120.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.16% or $12.08. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $110.99, that puts it up 7.78 from that peak though still a striking 54.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.57. The company’s market capitalization is $197.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 64.80 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a 11.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.16% in intraday trading to $120.35 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.51%, and it has moved by 40.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.02%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 27.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.70, which implies a decrease of -13.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of -66.18% off the target high and 36.02% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone up 59.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.14% against -10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.70% this quarter and then jump 10.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.31 billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.83 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.55 billion and $5.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.00% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.90%. While earnings are projected to return -67.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.61% per annum.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.25%, with the float percentage being 73.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,445 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 137.69 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $13.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.91 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 49.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.17 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.27 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.41 billion.