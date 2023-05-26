Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Stock Dropped -59.72% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.99% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ADMP share is $38.18, that puts it down -1574.56 from that peak though still a striking -9.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 92620.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 40.35K shares over the past three months.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ADMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) registered a -8.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.99% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.99%, and it has moved by -59.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.16%. The short interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is 17600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.00, which implies an increase of 97.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, ADMP is trading at a discount of -4505.26% off the target high and -4505.26% off the low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 85.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 27.20% in 2023.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 92629.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.75 million.