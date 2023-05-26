A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR), As It Continued To Rise 37.91% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)’s traded shares were 5.03 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 53.24% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the ALAR share is $6.21, that puts it down -87.61 from that peak though still a striking 55.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $6.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9490.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 22.68K shares over the past three months.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ALAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) trade information

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) registered a 53.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 53.24% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 66.33%, and it has moved by 72.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.81%. The short interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) is 14390.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 53.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ALAR is trading at a discount of -202.11% off the target high and -66.16% off the low.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.40% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.31 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.62 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.02 million and $4.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.10% and then jump by 17.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.10% in 2023.

ALAR Dividends

Alarum Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)’s Major holders

Alarum Technologies Ltd. insiders own 5.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.15%, with the float percentage being 0.16%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10761.0 shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $35079.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2831.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9228.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2487.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8107.0 market value.