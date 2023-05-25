Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Inclined 27.22% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.45% or $1.65. The 52-week high for the ZUO share is $10.62, that puts it down -4.53 from that peak though still a striking 46.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 863.86K shares over the past three months.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ZUO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) registered a 19.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.45% in intraday trading to $10.16 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.75%, and it has moved by 27.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.07%. The short interest in Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is 3.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 21.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ZUO is trading at a discount of -67.32% off the target high and 1.57% off the low.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zuora Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares have gone up 36.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161.54% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.72 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.99 million by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -88.20% in 2023.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 22 and August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Zuora Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.43%, with the float percentage being 81.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.2 million shares (or 10.22% of all shares), a total value of $130.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $105.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $20.29 million.