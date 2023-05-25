Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) Surged 15.73% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s traded shares were 3.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.56% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the WTT share is $2.00, that puts it up 2.91 from that peak though still a striking 46.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $34.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23690.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 16.08K shares over the past three months.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) trade information

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) registered a 29.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.56% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.85%, and it has moved by 15.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.14%. The short interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) is 33660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 8.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, WTT is trading at a discount of -9.22% off the target high and -9.22% off the low.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60%. While earnings are projected to return -261.10% in 2023.

WTT Dividends

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s Major holders

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. insiders own 7.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.45%, with the float percentage being 27.54%. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.86 million shares (or 8.72% of all shares), a total value of $3.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.