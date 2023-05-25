Will X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.77% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the XYF share is $4.50, that puts it down -35.95 from that peak though still a striking 51.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $156.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15410.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 36.49K shares over the past three months.

X Financial (XYF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. XYF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

X Financial (XYF) registered a 6.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.77% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.30%, and it has moved by 3.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.96%. The short interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 4370.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.10, which implies an increase of 35.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.10 and $5.10 respectively. As a result, XYF is trading at a discount of -54.08% off the target high and -54.08% off the low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.30%. While earnings are projected to return 160.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.31% per annum.

XYF Dividends

X Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

X Financial insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.83%, with the float percentage being 0.83%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70198.0 shares, is of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.