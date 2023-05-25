Will Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s traded shares were 3.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the BHC share is $10.23, that puts it down -23.55 from that peak though still a striking 51.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.94 million shares over the past three months.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $8.28 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.84%, and it has moved by 16.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.42%. The short interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is 23.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.88 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares have gone up 19.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.13% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 17.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.11 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.97 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 76.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.60% per annum.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders