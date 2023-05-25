Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Could Post A 86.64% Or More Growth

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.85% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the UP share is $2.88, that puts it down -772.73 from that peak though still a striking 24.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $82.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. UP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a -8.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.85% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.10%, and it has moved by -27.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.46%. The short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is 7.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.47, which implies an increase of 86.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.20 respectively. As a result, UP is trading at a discount of -869.7% off the target high and -354.55% off the low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares have gone down -75.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.36% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then jump 11.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $354.46 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $369.44 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $425.51 million and $381.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.70% and then drop by -3.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -143.50% in 2023.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Wheels Up Experience Inc. insiders own 8.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.79%, with the float percentage being 53.06%. Delta Air Lines Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 52.0 million shares (or 20.67% of all shares), a total value of $17.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.55 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 million.