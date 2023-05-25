What Will e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Be Like After It Jumps 1.64% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $98.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.11% or $12.2. The 52-week high for the ELF share is $97.03, that puts it up 1.64 from that peak though still a striking 78.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.89. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 944.50K shares over the past three months.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ELF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) registered a 14.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.11% in intraday trading to $98.65 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.87%, and it has moved by 5.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 368.65%. The short interest in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is 1.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $106.82, which implies an increase of 7.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.00 and $121.00 respectively. As a result, ELF is trading at a discount of -22.66% off the target high and 11.81% off the low.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) shares have gone up 81.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.01% against -12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.50% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.31 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.99 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $122.6 million and $104.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 41.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 238.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 26.70% per annum.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.52%, with the float percentage being 103.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 15.41% of all shares), a total value of $819.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $636.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $380.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $151.68 million.