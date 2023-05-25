What To Expect As CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE: CORR) Delivers An -53.07% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s traded shares were 2.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.90% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CORR share is $3.48, that puts it down -225.23 from that peak though still a striking 10.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $16.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23080.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 47.72K shares over the past three months.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CORR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) trade information

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) registered a 4.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.90% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.88%, and it has moved by 4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.75%. The short interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -7.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, CORR is trading at a premium of 6.54% off the target high and 6.54% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -39.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

CORR Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s Major holders

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. insiders own 5.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.33%, with the float percentage being 14.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Lsv Asset Management’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.