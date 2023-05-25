We Just Learned Something New! After Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)’s 37.82% Gain This Week

During the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.11% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the ONCY share is $2.28, that puts it down -6.05 from that peak though still a striking 62.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $127.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 179.84K shares over the past three months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ONCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) registered a 20.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.11% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.82%, and it has moved by 90.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.25%. The short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 68200.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.73, which implies an increase of 68.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ONCY is trading at a discount of -597.67% off the target high and -39.53% off the low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares have gone up 59.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2023.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.47%, with the float percentage being 1.49%. Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of International Assets Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 34659.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74516.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33485.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $71992.0.