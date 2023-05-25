We Just Learned Something New About Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) This Week With Its 8.00% Gain

During the last session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s traded shares were 5.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the TELL share is $5.10, that puts it down -277.78 from that peak though still a striking 30.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $754.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.85 million shares over the past three months.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. TELL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.00%, and it has moved by -0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.03%. The short interest in Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 69.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.55, which implies an increase of 47.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TELL is trading at a discount of -270.37% off the target high and 25.93% off the low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tellurian Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares have gone down -50.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -222.22% against -26.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.74 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.19 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.35 million and $84.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.00% and then drop by -31.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return 66.40% in 2023.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Tellurian Inc. insiders own 6.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.18%, with the float percentage being 45.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 40.35 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $49.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.22 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 28.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.33 million, or about 3.56% of the stock, which is worth about $25.75 million.