VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s traded shares were 2.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the VECT share is $16.60, that puts it down -1.53 from that peak though still a striking 74.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $948.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 564.34K shares over the past three months.

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VECT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) trade information

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.91% in intraday trading to $16.35 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.96%, and it has moved by 42.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 149.62%. The short interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.20, which implies an increase of 4.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, VECT is trading at a discount of -10.09% off the target high and -3.98% off the low.

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VectivBio Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) shares have gone up 107.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.09% against 11.40.

While earnings are projected to return 10.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.50% per annum.

VECT Dividends

VectivBio Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s Major holders

VectivBio Holding AG insiders own 4.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.80%, with the float percentage being 87.75%. CHI Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $44.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.16 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $4.8 million.