Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Jumps 0.91% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.72% or $3.07. The 52-week high for the TOL share is $67.54, that puts it up 0.91 from that peak though still a striking 42.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.53. The company’s market capitalization is $7.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TOL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.21.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) registered a 4.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.72% in intraday trading to $68.16 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.99%, and it has moved by 11.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.03%. The short interest in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 3.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.08, which implies an increase of 4.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $87.00 respectively. As a result, TOL is trading at a discount of -27.64% off the target high and 26.64% off the low.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toll Brothers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares have gone up 48.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -12.88% against -38.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.00% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.57 billion by the end of Oct 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.26 billion and $3.58 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.60% and then drop by -28.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.00%. While earnings are projected to return 64.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.57% per annum.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Toll Brothers Inc. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.96%, with the float percentage being 95.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 588 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.65 million shares (or 10.52% of all shares), a total value of $699.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $608.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 4.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $282.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.86 million, or about 3.48% of the stock, which is worth about $192.49 million.