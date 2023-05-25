Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)

During the last session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s traded shares were 9.47 million. The 52-week high for the WETG share is $50.50, that puts it down -100900.0 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $10.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.67 million shares over the past three months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $0.05 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.43%, and it has moved by -62.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.04%. The short interest in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 92.70% in 2023.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

WeTrade Group Inc. insiders own 68.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 2.47%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $65215.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $48564.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 88233.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30908.0 market value.