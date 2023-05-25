The Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Stock Jumped 22.79% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares were 2.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.01% or $3.82. The 52-week high for the NTNX share is $33.73, that puts it down -15.4 from that peak though still a striking 54.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $5.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) registered a 15.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.01% in intraday trading to $29.23 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.76%, and it has moved by 22.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.50%. The short interest in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.65 day(s) to cover.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutanix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares have gone up 3.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 147.83% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 152.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $451.89 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $473.9 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return 27.80% in 2023.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Nutanix Inc. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.33%, with the float percentage being 83.09%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 437 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.52 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $897.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $663.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 11.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $332.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.99 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $182.12 million.