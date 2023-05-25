The Future Belongs To Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GHL share is $14.85, that puts it down -0.95 from that peak though still a striking 61.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.64. The company’s market capitalization is $275.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 145.96K shares over the past three months.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) trade information

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $14.71 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 108.95%, and it has moved by 104.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.87%. The short interest in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 1.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GHL is trading at a discount of -1.97% off the target high and -1.97% off the low.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.50% this quarter and then drop -65.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.67 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.83 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.05 million and $81.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.40% and then drop by -12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.40%. While earnings are projected to return -91.30% in 2023.

GHL Dividends

Greenhill & Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Greenhill & Co. Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s Major holders

Greenhill & Co. Inc. insiders own 33.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.24%, with the float percentage being 78.36%. Capital Management Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.28 million shares (or 12.45% of all shares), a total value of $20.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MainStay VP Fds Tr-MainStay VP MacKay Small Cap Core Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.51 million.