The Current Price For Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $288.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $1.27. The 52-week high for the ACN share is $322.88, that puts it down -12.08 from that peak though still a striking 15.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $242.80. The company’s market capitalization is $179.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Accenture plc (ACN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ACN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.03.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Accenture plc (ACN) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $288.09 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by 6.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.14%. The short interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is 8.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $311.81, which implies an increase of 7.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $360.00 respectively. As a result, ACN is trading at a discount of -24.96% off the target high and 13.22% off the low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accenture plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accenture plc (ACN) shares have gone down -1.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.03% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then jump 8.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.55 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.33 billion by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.16 billion and $15.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 5.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.50%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Accenture plc is 4.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Accenture plc insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.75%, with the float percentage being 77.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,859 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 57.8 million shares (or 8.72% of all shares), a total value of $16.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.73 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accenture plc (ACN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.57 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $3.89 billion.