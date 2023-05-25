The $8.95 Value Of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 2.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.19% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $14.18, that puts it down -58.44 from that peak though still a striking 49.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) registered a -3.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.19% in intraday trading to $8.95 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 66.45%, and it has moved by 73.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.40%. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 20.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 36.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, RXRX is trading at a discount of -268.72% off the target high and 10.61% off the low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares have gone down -1.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.68% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.60% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.91 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.19 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.67 million and $13.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.20% and then drop by -7.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.30%, with the float percentage being 93.25%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 13.61% of all shares), a total value of $167.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $72.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $34.11 million.