The $4.64 Is The Price At Which Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.09% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the BFRG share is $9.50, that puts it down -104.74 from that peak though still a striking 46.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $32.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) registered a -6.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.09% in intraday trading to $4.64 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.61%, and it has moved by -11.63% in 30 days. The short interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -345.70% in 2023.

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. insiders own 71.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 24.65%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13481.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $45700.0.