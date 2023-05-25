Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Is Decrease -91.11%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.36% or -$0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $52.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) registered a -8.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.36% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.56%, and it has moved by -61.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.11%. The short interest in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is 14.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies a decrease of -1.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, TTCF is trading at a premium of 1.64% off the target high and 1.64% off the low.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.47 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.11 million and $72.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.00% and then drop by -33.60% in the coming quarter.

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

Tattooed Chef Inc. insiders own 41.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.48%, with the float percentage being 31.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $4.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 million.