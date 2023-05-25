SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) On Wednesday – Up 23.26% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.04% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SHFS share is $30.47, that puts it down -6986.05 from that peak though still a striking 23.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $15.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.99K shares over the past three months.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SHFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) registered a 11.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.04% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.18%, and it has moved by -26.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.79%. The short interest in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

SHF Holdings Inc. insiders own 63.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.68%, with the float percentage being 40.56%. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 3.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of Ayrton Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF owns about 14145.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6110.0 market value.