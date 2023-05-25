SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS): With The Stock Up 39.18 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.68% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the LEDS share is $4.28, that puts it down -74.69 from that peak though still a striking 39.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $10.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 45430.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 14.92K shares over the past three months.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) registered a 20.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.68% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.95%, and it has moved by 36.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.46%. The short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 4800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 91.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, LEDS is trading at a discount of -1124.49% off the target high and -1124.49% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return 11.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 10 and July 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders own 34.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.66%, with the float percentage being 2.53%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 40095.0 shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $85807.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19100.0 shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $40875.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10125.0 market value.