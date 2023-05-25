SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Is Up 40.83% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -15.92% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.32% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SAI share is $10.49, that puts it down -520.71 from that peak though still a striking 40.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $39.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) registered a 4.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.75%, and it has moved by -54.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.88%. The short interest in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

SAI.TECH Global Corporation insiders own 57.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.40%, with the float percentage being 3.34%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15975.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $19809.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12979.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16093.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7507.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9008.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8265.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $9918.0.