Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s -2.25% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 18.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $14.43, that puts it down -28.04 from that peak though still a striking 71.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.98 million shares over the past three months.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $11.27 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.25%, and it has moved by 5.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.29%. The short interest in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 26.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Platforms Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone up 183.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.77% against 18.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.09 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.49 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.95 million and $57.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.80% and then jump by 70.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.00%. While earnings are projected to return 75.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Platforms Inc. insiders own 7.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.36%, with the float percentage being 41.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.18 million shares (or 8.67% of all shares), a total value of $171.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $128.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.88 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $43.72 million.