Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares were 0.96 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.30% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RVSN share is $2.48, that puts it down -287.5 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $13.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42790.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 47.90K shares over the past three months.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RVSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) registered a -7.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.30% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.35%, and it has moved by -32.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.48%. The short interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 18340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 90.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, RVSN is trading at a discount of -993.75% off the target high and -993.75% off the low.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 185.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.80%. While earnings are projected to return 12.40% in 2023.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Rail Vision Ltd. insiders own 55.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.42%, with the float percentage being 3.23%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12725.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $15142.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6227.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9900.0 market value.