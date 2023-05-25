QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) Inclined 74.31% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 130.30% or $10.75. The 52-week high for the QSG share is $13.79, that puts it up 27.42 from that peak though still a striking 64.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $944.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.43K shares over the past three months.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) registered a 130.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 130.30% in intraday trading to $19.00 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 123.53%, and it has moved by 74.31% in 30 days. The short interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) is 12400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 4.98 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 51.20% in 2023.

QSG Dividends

QuantaSing Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

QuantaSing Group Limited insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22630.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20803.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.