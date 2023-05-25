Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Rose 56.14% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 66.42% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. The 52-week high for the PLX share is $3.55, that puts it down -55.7 from that peak though still a striking 56.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $156.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by -8.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.27%. The short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 7.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares have gone up 115.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.61% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.22 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.09 million and $8.75 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.40%. While earnings are projected to return 50.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.05%, with the float percentage being 10.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 1.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.