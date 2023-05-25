Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Stock Dropped -10.32% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.25% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the IPDN share is $7.77, that puts it down -115.24 from that peak though still a striking 74.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $45.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95700.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 183.04K shares over the past three months.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) registered a -18.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.25% in intraday trading to $3.61 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.82%, and it has moved by -10.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.82%. The short interest in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.00, which implies an increase of 94.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, IPDN is trading at a discount of -1894.46% off the target high and -1894.46% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.20%. While earnings are projected to return -67.60% in 2023.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Professional Diversity Network Inc. insiders own 53.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.85%, with the float percentage being 1.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35538.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 36924.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16343.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $61939.0.