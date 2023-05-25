One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

During the last session, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s traded shares were 5.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.76% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the NVAX share is $76.77, that puts it down -953.09 from that peak though still a striking 23.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $652.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.38 million shares over the past three months.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. NVAX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) registered a -8.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.76% in intraday trading to $7.29 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.94%, and it has moved by -4.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.35%. The short interest in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 31.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 66.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, NVAX is trading at a discount of -462.41% off the target high and -23.46% off the low.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novavax Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shares have gone down -61.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.14% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.80% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.39 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $344.22 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $185.93 million and $734.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.70% and then drop by -53.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.70%. While earnings are projected to return 64.10% in 2023.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Novavax Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.54%, with the float percentage being 61.81%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.1 million shares (or 12.86% of all shares), a total value of $76.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $70.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $26.45 million.