One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)

During the last session, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.63% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the GSIT share is $7.30, that puts it down -41.47 from that peak though still a striking 71.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $125.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.22 million shares over the past three months.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) registered a -9.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.63% in intraday trading to $5.16 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.35%, and it has moved by 237.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.35%. The short interest in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 35.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GSIT is trading at a discount of -55.04% off the target high and -55.04% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.31%. While earnings are projected to return 25.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

GSI Technology Inc. insiders own 30.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.18%, with the float percentage being 30.68%. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 6.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.83 million.