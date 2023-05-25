Now Is A Good Time To Buy MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)

During the recent session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $279.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $2.31. The 52-week high for the MDB share is $390.84, that puts it down -39.64 from that peak though still a striking 51.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $135.15. The company’s market capitalization is $20.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MDB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $279.89 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by 17.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.17%. The short interest in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is 3.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.70, which implies a decrease of -10.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $363.00 respectively. As a result, MDB is trading at a discount of -29.69% off the target high and 35.69% off the low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MongoDB Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares have gone up 90.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.16% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.00% this quarter and then jump 160.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.06 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $361.51 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $285.45 million and $303.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.60% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30%. While earnings are projected to return -5.90% in 2023.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders own 3.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.91%, with the float percentage being 96.28%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 780 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 10.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.82 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $595.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $559.18 million.