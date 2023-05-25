Now Is A Good Time To Buy ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM)

During the recent session, ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.47% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the IZM share is $5.78, that puts it down -45.96 from that peak though still a striking 59.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $31.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 213.16K shares over the past three months.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) trade information

ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) registered a 21.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.47% in intraday trading to $3.96 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.44%, and it has moved by 30.69% in 30 days. The short interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) is 73690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023.

IZM Dividends

ICZOOM Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM)’s Major holders

ICZOOM Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.19%, with the float percentage being 0.19%. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 80000.0 shares (or 1.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56083.0 shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $97023.0.