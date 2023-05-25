Now Is A Good Time To Buy AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)

During the last session, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s traded shares were 4.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.82% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AVRO share is $1.93, that puts it down -53.17 from that peak though still a striking 55.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $60.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) registered a -3.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.82% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 117.99%, and it has moved by 42.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.07%. The short interest in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AVROBIO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares have gone up 53.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.86% against 11.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2023.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

AVROBIO Inc. insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.87%, with the float percentage being 54.31%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 10.30% of all shares), a total value of $4.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of GMT Capital Corp’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.