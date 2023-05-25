NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.01% or $3.35. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $108.77, that puts it down -25.25 from that peak though still a striking 38.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.09. The company’s market capitalization is $53.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NTES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.25.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

NetEase Inc. (NTES) registered a 4.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.01% in intraday trading to $86.84 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.23%, and it has moved by 1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.98%. The short interest in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $737.91, which implies an increase of 88.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $398.15 and $944.42 respectively. As a result, NTES is trading at a discount of -987.54% off the target high and -358.49% off the low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares have gone up 32.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.36% against 28.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.60% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.55 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.6 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.27 billion and $3.22 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.50% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.40%. While earnings are projected to return 19.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.07% per annum.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase Inc. is 1.79, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.06%, with the float percentage being 15.27%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 564 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.64 million shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $929.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.75 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $764.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 9.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $791.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.5 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $567.59 million.