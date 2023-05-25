Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR)’s -8.25% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NIR share is $18.65, that puts it down -886.77 from that peak though still a striking 3.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $87.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 478.93K shares over the past three months.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.25%, and it has moved by -36.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.91%. The short interest in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Near Intelligence Inc. insiders own 90.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.62%, with the float percentage being 305.85%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $11.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.24 million.