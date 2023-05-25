Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) Shares Have Been Up About 19.00% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $1.34. The 52-week high for the MBLY share is $48.11, that puts it down -15.32 from that peak though still a striking 40.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.85. The company’s market capitalization is $31.02B, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MBLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.32% in intraday trading to $41.72 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by -3.18% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.90, which implies an increase of 9.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, MBLY is trading at a discount of -70.18% off the target high and 18.5% off the low.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mobileye Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) shares have gone up 41.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.25% against 14.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $452.67 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $549.3 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.63% per annum.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Mobileye Global Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 134.77%, with the float percentage being 136.34%. Norges Bank Investment Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.09 million shares (or 23.28% of all shares), a total value of $423.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.71 million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 16.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $376.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $55.68 million.