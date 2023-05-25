Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOA): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 140.18% or $15.49. The 52-week high for the MEOA share is $11.49, that puts it up 56.71 from that peak though still a striking 62.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.05. The company’s market capitalization is $114.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.26K shares over the past three months.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) trade information

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) registered a 140.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 140.18% in intraday trading to $26.54 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 138.67%, and it has moved by 146.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) is 15280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 25.82 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 0.60% in 2023.

MEOA Dividends

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)’s Major holders

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.02%, with the float percentage being 82.02%. Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 27.75% of all shares), a total value of $8.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 17.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that RiverNorth Opportunities Fd owns about 50249.0 shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40202.0, or about 3.60% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 million.