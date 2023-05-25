MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 72.77% Year-To-Date

During the last session, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares were 3.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.09. The 52-week high for the MVIS share is $5.96, that puts it down -46.8 from that peak though still a striking 55.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $640.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.39%, and it has moved by 123.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.92%. The short interest in MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 47.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 23.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -1.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MVIS is trading at a premium of 1.48% off the target high and 1.48% off the low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MicroVision Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) shares have gone up 33.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.63% against -2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,707.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $800k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.5 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -19.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

MicroVision Inc. insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.16%, with the float percentage being 31.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.28 million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $53.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $15.09 million.